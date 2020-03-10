MONDAY
9:25 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Joseph Avenue in Hermiston.
10:09 a.m. — A man reported a backpacker sprayer and motor oil were stolen from his shop on Fuller Canyon Lane in Heppner.
10:38 a.m. — Graffiti was reported at a work site at High Banks on Patterson Ferry Road and Riverview Lane in Irrigon.
10:53 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Patterson Ferry Road and Columbia Lane in Irrigon.
12:41 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff's Office and Irrigon Rural Fire responded to a fence fire that was threatening structures and vehicles nearby on Southeast Idaho Avenue in Irrigon.
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at a rental property on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
1:49 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for a theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
3:36 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Ione Rural Fire and the Heppner Fire Department responded to a brush file 6 miles north of Ione on Highway 74.
3:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast Crestline Drive in Hermiston.
4:13 p.m. — Jewelry and a laptop were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of North Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
4:54 p.m. — A woman reported a dog kennel was stolen from her residence and a lit burn pile was left on her property on Birtrand Street in Hermiston.
4:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton.
8:03 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Rite Aid on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
8:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
2:15 a.m. — A theft was reported on Heather Drive in Stanfield.
2:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Mark Scott Nelson, 58, on three charges, including one count of felony first-degree burglary.
The Oregon State Police arrested Troy Michael Hays, 25, on two charges, including one count of felony attempt to flee police.
Robert Hastings Jordan, 31, was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on three charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony.
