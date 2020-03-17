MONDAY
8:02 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Blue Mountain Creations on South Main Street in Pendleton.
9:49 a.m. — Generators, computer monitors and tools were reported stolen from a worksite on Baseline Lane in Heppner.
9:50 a.m. — Police responded to a reported fight at South Hills Apartment on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
10:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Water Street in Weston.
10:44 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
1:44 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly broken into at Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. on Westgate in Pendleton.
1:55 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on West Punkin Center Road and Northwest Geer Extension in Hermiston.
2:37 p.m. — A theft was reported at a rental property on Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton.
3:46 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Tollgate Shopping Center on Highway 204 in Weston.
5:23 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Jays Stor All on Northwest C Avenue in Pendleton.
6:20 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Brett Leake Ranch on Vansycle Road in Helix.
7:34 p.m. — An assault was reported on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
8:08 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
10:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:50 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Port View Apartments on Northeast Columbia Avenue in Boardman.
