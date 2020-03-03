MONDAY
5:09 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
9:39 a.m. — Hermiston police issued a citation for a reported theft on Northwest Butte Drive in Hermiston.
10:13 a.m. — A theft was reported on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton.
10:17 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
11:30 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Alpine Drive in Hermiston.
11:41 a.m. — A theft was reported on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
1:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on Southeast 8th Place in Hermiston.
1:51 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
3:15 p.m. — A burglary was reported on West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
4:58 p.m. — A theft was reported on West Quince Avenue in Hermiston.
11:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
11:38 p.m. — Police responded to an assault at Hamley's on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:52 p.m. — Pendleton police cited and released someone for a reported theft on Southwest Frazer Avenue and Southwest 15th Street in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
12:16 a.m. — Police responded to a fight at Rainbow Cafe on South Main Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Juan Miguel Diaz, 26, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.