Icy road conditions and other accidents kept the Oregon State Police busy Friday, including:
5:46 a.m. — A semi-truck and trailer jackknifed on eastbound Interstate 84, milepost 238, closing the interstate for 15-20 minutes while the truck was turned around. Minor damage was done to the trailer when it hit another commercial vehicle.
7:51 a.m. — A car driving too fast for conditions lost control on snow-covered eastbound Highway 204, mile post 19 and collided with a second vehicle, causing significant damage to the first vehicle. The driver of the car was extricated and flown by medical helicopter from the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was able to drive away from the scene of the accident. The highway was closed for about an hour and a half to remove the first vehicle via tow truck.
10:13 a.m. — Vehicle slide-off on Highway 37, milepost 17. No damage.
12:35 p.m. — One sliding vehicle forced another onto the shoulder on Highway 11, milepost 5. The driver of the second vehicle struck a reflector pole, overcorrected, traveled across both lanes of the highway and rolled the vehicle on its side, damaging a landowner’s fences. No injuries were reported.
4:43 p.m. — A semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-84 was rear-ended by a Volvo, causing major damage to the car. The semi-truck lost a load of wood pellets onto the roadway as a result of the accident. The following day OSP received a report that people were littering in the area of the semi-truck crash, but discovered instead two people in a white Suburban had stolen a large number of the bags of wood pellets. D&R Towing, which was responsible for the recovery of the load, had been taking a break due to a lack of sleep during the theft.
SATURDAY
3:17 p.m. — OSP was called to Oregunsmithing LLC, 43906 Jerico Lane, Pendleton, for a firearm purchase denial. A second gun purchase was denied at Ranch & Home, 85342 HIghway 11, Milton-Freewater, at 3:23 p.m.
6:38 p.m. — A driver swerving to avoid a large amount of debris in the roadway at milepost 157 on eastbound I-84 overcorrected and rolled his vehicle several times in the median. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation by ambulance.
WEDNESDAY
2:20 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies assisted the Boardman police with a robbery investigation on North Main Street.
7:51 a.m. — Theft was reported by a resident of Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
8:42 a.m. — A resident of Southeast Byers Place, Pendleton, reported fraud. Pendleton police took a report.
8:50 a.m. — Oregon State Police received a report that a variable message sign was damaged and four batteries stolen sometime during the past three months. ODOT estimated the damages at more than $3,000.
11:28 a.m. — Reported trespassers at the former Pendleton Elks Lodge, 14 S.E. Third St., were gone when Pendleton police arrived.
1:21 p.m. — A resident of Southwest 44th Street, Pendleton, reported fraud on his checking account to Pendleton police.
2:04 p.m. — A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy investigated a theft report at a residence on East Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:15 p.m. — An Idaho man traveling on westbound I-84 lost control of his vehicle and slid down an embankment at mile post 225. No one was injured in the accident and the vehicle was towed.
2:31 p.m. — Dispatchers at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received scam calls on the 911 phone lines.
3:23 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of shots fired near the Umatilla River levee in the vicinity of the 100 block of Southwest Byers Avenue sometime within the previous three hours.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Friday
•Oregon State Police arrested Aaron Dean Johnson, 28, Hermiston, for unlawful purchase of a firearm and false swearing. Officers found that Johnson had a restraining order against him with a firearm restriction listed in the court order. Johnson was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail.
Saturday
•OSP arrested Oscar Munoz, 31, Weston, and James Barber Shanklin, 65, Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (duii) and reckless driving.
