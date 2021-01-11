FRIDAY
8:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:49 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man down at Stillman Park on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
5:35 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight on Northeast Aspen Drive in Hermiston.
12:01 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on Yakima Street in Umatilla.
12:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at Grecian Heights Park on Southwest Athens Avenue in Pendleton.
6:30 p.m. — A vehicle versus house accident was reported at a rental property on Northwest 10th Street in Pendleton.
7:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary at Riverview Mobile Estates on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
10:42 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on South Main Street in Stanfield.
11:08 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
11:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated driver in a commercial motor vehicle on Interstate 84 and arrested the driver.
11:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Northeast 10th Street outside Hermiston.
SATURDAY
1:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Northwest Geer Road in Hermiston.
2:48 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on Kik Road outside Hermiston.
2:16 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Phillips Road outside Milton-Freewater.
4:35 p.m. — Police responded to a no-injury motor vehicle accident on Southwest Court Avenue and Fourth Street in Pendleton.
4:55 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on West Laird Avenue in Hermiston.
6:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on West Cherry Avenue in Hermiston.
7:38 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Southwest 28th Drive in Pendleton.
8:30 p.m. — Police conduced a death investigation on West Hartley Avenue in Hermiston.
10:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drunken driver on Highway 339 outside Milton-Freewater, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
11:05 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Southwest Goodwin Place in Pendleton, but were unable to locate a shooter.
SUNDAY
12:07 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Northwest 12th Street in Pendleton.
12:44 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Taft Avenue in Stanfield.
12:50 a.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Southwest Frazer Avenue and 16th Street in Pendleton.
12:53 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Willamette Avenue in Umatilla.
7:09 a.m. — Police responded to a report of child neglect on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston when a caller reported that they had found a small child alone, naked, wrapped in a blanket and asking for help.
9:19 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Highway 11 outside Pendleton.
10:21 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on West Donna Avenue in Hermiston.
10:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse/neglect on Southeast 19th Street in Pendleton.
12:22 p.m. — Police responded to a report that two German shepherd dogs were chasing horses on Depot Lane in Irrigon and the owner of the horses was planning to shoot the dogs.
12:25 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an assault on East Theater Lane in Hermiston.
12:41 p.m. — Police responded to a report of child abuse or neglect on West Theater Lane in Hermiston.
2:52 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject down at Umpqua Bank on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton. The subject was cited and released.
3:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
3:56 p.m. — Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
5:57 p.m. — Police responded to a stalking complaint on Southwest Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
10:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a burglary on East Hurlburt Avenue in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Terryn James Caspell, 34, on two counts, including driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and reckless driving.
•Oregon State Police arrested Steven D. Reid, 45, on six outstanding warrants from various counties.
•Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Christina Rodriguez, 35, on a Umatilla County warrant.
•Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Danny Ray Nelson, 51, on multiple warrants out of Oregon and Washington.
•Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 25, on a warrant.
