Wednesday, April 13
12:13 a.m. — A resident on Rippee Road, Boardman, reported her neighbor’s dog attacked her dog, and she chased the neighbor’s dog back to its home. She said this was not the first time the dog has been on her property. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact.
3:11 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Ave., for a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
8:12 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report that the bottom of the bank machine was “torn up” at U.S. Bank, 245 S.E. Second St.
11:25 a.m. — A resident on West Lathrop Avenue, Hermiston, reported he just found out his identity may have been stolen and he would like options.
3:04 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on West Locust Avenue, Hermiston.
3:48 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
6:41 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of Columbia Drive on a report of an assault.
Thursday, April 14
8:43 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity on Eighth Street to take a report of graffiti. An officer noted this is an area that had been tagged before but this was a new incident.
10:03 a.m. — A resident on Southeast Matlock Street, Heppner, made a complaint about a neighbor’s vehicle blocking his driveway.
10:29 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Napa Auto Parts, 409 E. Main St., Athena, after receiving a report of a fight.
10:40 a.m. — A caller on Lorenzen Road, Stanfield, made a theft complaint. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:57 a.m. — A caller at the Interstate 84 rest area near Stanfield reported a westbound truck hauling a trailer with “Dallas Freighters LLC” on the cab threw bags of trash out the window. Law enforcement checked but did not find the truck.
1:37 p.m. — A caller at MJ’s Labor Services Inc., 81822 Highway 395, Umatilla, made a theft complaint. Law enforcement responded.
2:00 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Athena-Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston, for a disturbance.
2:09 p.m. — A caller reported he is an employee of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and was at the hunter check station at Paterson Ferry Road and Columbia Lane, Irrigon, and found several large spools of construction wire that may be stolen. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.
2:14 p.m. — A caller on Walla Walla St., Umatilla, requested to speak to an officer regarding his neighbor moving his trash cans without permission.
3:37 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a complaint about graffiti at Ninth Street and Milton Cemetery Road.
4:07 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1720 Quincy Ave., after receiving a report of an attempted break in with property damage to an RV in dry storage.
4:54 p.m. — A caller reported a dog from the 400 block of Southeast Division Street, Irrigon, killed one of their turkeys and there was a confrontation with the dog’s owner. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cites the dog owner for having a dog as a public nuisance.
5:47 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of Northwest Third Street on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
April 13
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Joel Torres, 33 of Milton-Freewater, on a parole violation and for escape, second-degree trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and several more charges.
April 14
• Pendleton police arrested Ross Carisle Vanetta on two counts each of second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
• Oregon State Police arrested Marisol Valdez-Torrres for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
