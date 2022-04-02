Wednesday, March 30
6:46 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of theft at the Country Club Manor Apartments on Umatilla Avenue.
8:06 a.m. — A caller at Umatilla Chamber of Commerce, 100 Cline Ave., Umatilla, stated there is a suspicious vehicle that has been in the parking lot for three days.
9:02 a.m. — A caller at Kiwanis Park, 129 Walla Walla St., Umatilla, reported they were concerned with writing on the walls of the bathroom at the park. Umatilla police responded and were unable to locate the writing on the wall.
12:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault on the 700 block of Southwest Runnion Avenue. Police issued a citation.
1:31 p.m. — A caller at Powerline Road and Stephens Avenue, Umatilla, reported he caught two dogs that were at large.
1:58 p.m. — A 911 caller at Highway 730 and Scaplehorn Road, Umatilla, reported there were several chunks of metal in the right lane causing a traffic hazard. Umatilla police cleared the road.
2:41 p.m. — A caller at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla, requested to speak with an officer regarding being defrauded of almost $1,000. Umatilla police took a report.
3:01 p.m. — Hermiston police initiated activity at North First Street and West Elm Avenue, for a vehicle on fire.
5:12 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 600 block of West Oak Avenue.
9:16 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault on the 800 block of Southeast Second Street. Police took a report.
10:58 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a 911 call about a possible burglary on the 100 block of North Sherman Street.
11:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Spofford and Birch Creek roads, Milton-Freewater, after a 911 call reporting harassment.
Thursday, March 31
6:49 a.m. — A property owner reported a gate was broken off his cattle guard in the area of Willow Creek and Blake Ranch roads, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
9:17 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight at Locust Trailer Court, 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
9:55 a.m. — A 911 caller on Union Street, Hermiston, reported there is a male in the road accosting her customers. Law enforcement responded.
11:09 a.m. — A 911 caller on Coppinger Lane, Echo, reported a burglary. Stanfield police responded and took a report.
11:19 a.m. — A 911 caller in Weston, reported the theft of her white 2005 Chevy Equinox SUV while she was unloading it. The Milton-Freewater Police Department is reviewing video for suspect information.
12:01 p.m. — A caller on South First Street, Hermiston, stated he wanted to know what can be done about high school students parking in their parking lot. He said for about a month now high school students will park in their lot, his staff has asked them not to park there, as parents will not be able to park to drop off and pick up their children. The caller asked if Hermiston police could check out the area when school is over.
12:04 p.m. — Pendleton police initiated activity at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., for an assault and issued a citation.
3:23 p.m. — The manager at Econo Lodge, 1481 Sixth St., Umatilla, requested police to tell several men in the back to move along or be trespassed. Umatilla police responded.
3:30 p.m. — A Umatilla police officer initiated activity at Kennedy Street and Powerline Road for a vehicle stuck on a fence.
5:13 p.m. — A caller at Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St., Pendleton, reported a male in a gold, four-door Nissan, took cans from a donation drop location and left from the school area.
6:37 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported she could hear a woman in a domestic violence situation with her ex-boyfriend. The caller stated the ex-boyfriend drives a dark grey Chevrolet pickup. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:02 p.m. — A 911 caller on Fifth Street, Umatilla, reported a prowler. Umatilla police responded.
9:16 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call reporting an assault on Southeast Second Street. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
March 30
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Anastasio Solis, 47, on six counts of violating restraining orders.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Sarah Ann Miller, 30, for unauthorized entry into a vehicle and vehicle theft.
March 31
• Hermiston police arrested Antonio Miguel Jose, 30, for fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, harassment, strangulation and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Tyler Jonathan Hays, 25, for reckless driving and felony fleeing.
• Pendleton police arrested Christopher Lee Gonsalves, 33, for felony driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.