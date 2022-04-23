Wednesday, April 20
8:32 a.m. — A caller informed the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office there is going to be a bass fishing tournament on the Columbia River on April 23.
8:46 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at the Willamette Overlook at Willamette and Riverside avenues.
10:18 a.m. — A caller on the 500 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported security cameras caught video of a theft from their vehicle. Police are investigating.
12:25 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Alpine Drive on a report of harassment.
12:30 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Punkin Center Road on a report of assault.
12:49 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Water Street, Weston, for a vehicle theft.
2:52 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Raymond Street for a domestic disturbance.
9:19 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner, reported her neighbor’s dog was outside in the storm and crying.
11:20 p.m. — A 911 caller at Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield, stated she and her husband were in a dispute and he was throwing her property and her cat. Stanfield police responded and separated the two.
Thursday, April 21
7:53 a.m. — A caller at Main Street Laundry, 106 Main St. S., Boardman, reported a male at the location defecated himself. The caller provided no more information.
8:17 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1600 block of Southwest 18th Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
8:35 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, 79393 Couse Creek Road.
12:11 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., for a domestic disturbance.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported a break-in at a radio site on Cabbage Hill and the theft of copper wire.
3:51 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a vehicle crashed and rolled on the eastbound side on Interstate 84, Boardman.
6:44 p.m. — A woman reported her husband was leaving their residence on Southeast Greenwood Street, Irrigon, and a 40-year-old woman approached him, acted strange and asked if he was leaving for work and if anyone was at the home. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked but did not find the woman.
Arrests, citations
April 20
• Pendleton police arrested Gabriel Thomas Sundin, 38, and Emma Lee Tapia, 35, on misdemeanors of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and unauthorized entry into a vehicle at The Marigold Hotel, 105 S.E. Court Ave.
April 21
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Juan Abrego, 46, of Milton-Freewater, on several Umatilla County warrants after a caller reported seeing a male trying to break into vehicles on the 300 block of Miller Street, Milton-Freewater.
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gage Michael Niehaus, 22, for vehicle theft, possession of a federally controlled substance, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.
• Boardman police arrested Jose Vielmas Carvajal, 62, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and a hit-and-run on property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.