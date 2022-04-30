Wednesday, April 27
7:38 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sloan Avenue for a verbal domestic disturbance.
10:53 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:42 a.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, reported someone smashed the heating unit at her home, broke off the concrete pad and left a tire mark on the side of the house.
2:20 p.m. — A Hermiston mother told police she wanted to speak to an officer about information her daughter was exchanging with someone via a phone app.
3:05 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., after receiving a report of fighting in the streets.
6:32 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported new graffiti on the side of their garage on the 10 block of Southeast 13th Avenue. Police opened an investigation.
6:55 p.m. — A man reported the theft of his vehicle from the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater. Police are investigating.
Thursday, April 28
6:04 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street for a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
10:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Highland Avenue on a report of a fight.
10:56 a.m. — A caller on Costanza Avenue, Umatilla, reported there is a white husky mix running loose in the area.
4:26 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Food Basket, 405 N. Sherman St., after receiving a theft complaint.
5:07 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Pilot Rock Elementary School, 200 McGowan Drive, after a receiving a report of harassment. Police are investigating.
6:44 p.m. — A 911 caller at Tyler Avenue and Powerline Road, Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots.
Arrests, citations
April 27
• Oregon State Police arrested Tanner Logan Turner, 22, for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, vehicle theft and first-degree theft.
April 29
• Boardman police arrested Sergio Lopez Antonio, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and five counts of hit-and-run involving property.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.