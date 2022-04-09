Wednesday, April 6
1:34 a.m. — A 911 caller on Giger Lane, Weston, reported there is a burglar in his living room. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
5:32 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of his 1997 Honda Accord. Police took a report.
7:37 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., Weston, after receiving a report of harassment.
8:19 a.m. — Umatilla police at Willamette Avenue and Klickitat Street helped with a vehicle that rolled into the road.
9:50 a.m. — A 911 caller at Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1720 Quincy Ave., Umatilla, requested an officer for a burglary that occurred in the dry storage.
10:06 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., after receiving a report of harassment.
11:03 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Motel 6, 325 S.E. Nye Ave., on a 911 call about an assault.
12:05 p.m. — A woman outside the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., asked to speak with an officer regarding her mother, who lied to police about having firearms. The woman stated her mother has stolen both of her guns.
2:33 p.m. — A 911 caller at Brooke RV Park, 597 Lee St., Pendleton, made a report of harassment. Police responded.
2:37 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., for a fight.
4:44 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Domino’s Pizza, 1211 S.W. Emigrant Ave., on a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.
6:38 p.m. — A 911 caller at Lodgepole Loop and Juniper Drive, Pendleton, stated there is a man at his house, armed with a weapon and threatening to kill him. Police responded.
6:57 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., after receiving a report of someone breaking into a vehicle.
8:47 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield RV Park, 345 S. Main St., after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance.
11:28 p.m. — A 911 caller at Shadeview RV Park, 1414 S.W. 37th St., reported a domestic disturbance.
Thursday, April 7
6:05 a.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Northeast Cherry Street for a theft complaint.
1:10 p.m. — A 911 caller on Curtis Road, Hermiston, stated someone was trespassing on their property. Umatilla Police Department took a report.
2:21 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sixth and I streets on a report of a possible fight.
Friday, April 8
12:15 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Washington Street, Weston, for a domestic disturbance.
2:43 a.m. — A 911 caller at Space Age Fuel, 77522 Highway 207, Hermiston, reported a woman stole food and left in a red Jeep. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Arrests, citations
April 6
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Floyd Eugene Mitchell, 38, for second-degree robbery, vehicle theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving, first-degree theft and failure to report as a sex offender.
April 7
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Juan Abrego, of Milton-Freewater, for misuse of 911.
• Umatilla police arrested Rhaejon Monique Ongers, 44, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and hit-and-run involving property.
April 8
• Pendleton police arrested Eugene Conrad Machado, 32, for first-degree theft (theft of a firearm), felon in possession of a weapon and contempt of court.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Theodore Koehler, 34, for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and first-degree theft.
