Monday, April 11
7:53 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Stanfield Elementary School, 1120 N. Main St., for a disturbance.
8:34 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla, for criminal mischief.
10:55 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Third Street, Athena, after a 911 caller made a report of harassment.
11:34 a.m. — Union Pacific Railroad employees notified Stanfield Police Department of a semitrailer stuck on the tracks on the 100 block of East Main Street, Echo.
Tuesday, April 12
3:34 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a black Nissan Altima with three adults and two children stuck in a ditch on Highway 207 near Heppner. A tow company responded and provided assistance.
9:13 a.m. — A report of graffiti was made on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
9:48 a.m. — A Pendleton police officer took action at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., to deal with an abandoned shopping cart.
11:11 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti on Eighth Street.
12:51 p.m. — A 911 caller in Ione reported her ex-husband was trying to chase her down. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
3:08 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Sage Drive, Hermiston, made a complaint about neighbors playing loud music outside in a vehicle. She said this is an ongoing issue and asked for an officer to call her.
3:53 p.m. — A 911 caller reported two boys were fighting at Pioneer Park, 400 N.W. Despain Ave., Pendleton.
5:19 p.m. — A caller at Panel View RV Park, 77632 Highway 207, Hermiston, reported being harassed. Police responded.
6:27 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a site on East Dogwood Avenue on a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
6:42 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a horse threw its rider at West Fourth Road and Washington Lane, Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Irrigon ambulance responded; the ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:51 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Van Buren Street, Athena, on a report of harassment.
9:26 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sloan Avenue on a report of harassment.
Arrests, citations
April 10
• Pendleton police arrested Scott Alan Maker, 33, for second-degree assault, attempted unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
April 12
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marion Ivan Taylor III, 62, for felony fourth-degree assault.
