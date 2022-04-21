Monday, April 18
2:33 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 for a domestic disturbance.
5:53 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a property on Northwest 48th Drive for a restraining order violation.
7:43 a.m. — A caller reported a power line down at Northeast Washington Avenue and 12th Street, Irrigon.
7:59 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Autumn Avenue after receiving a report of potential fraud/forgery.
8:06 a.m. — Frederickson Farms, 80702 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported the theft of multiple items this past weekend and the weekend before.
9:38 a.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported his neighbor assaulted him a year ago.
10:20 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported a family member took money from his bank account without permission. Milton-Freewater police are looking into it.
10:27 a.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer about a check she received moments earlier. She said she was told by her bank not to accept the check, as it is fraudulent and was told the bank already had a case.
10:53 a.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer regarding her situation at home with her husband. She stated she has endured eight years of emotional and verbal abuse, as well as domestic violence. She wanted to know what to do to separate and get shared custody of their son.
11:47 a.m. — A caller on West Beebe Avenue, Hermiston, reported cashing a check that his bank said was fraudulent. Hermiston police took a report.
4:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Dollar Tree, 1700 S.W. Court Ave., for a theft complaint.
5:33 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a rental property on Northwest Eighth Street for a burglary.
6:46 p.m. — A caller at Sister’s Cafe, 308 S. Main St., Pendleton, reported a female transient assaulted a male transient outside the business and the male was crying. Police responded.
10:14 p.m. — A caller reported hearing gunshots from a vehicle in the area of Boardman Avenue Northwest.
Tuesday, April 19
8:03 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
10:06 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park on Couse Creek Road.
11:46 a.m. — A caller reported a deer appeared to be in distress at STOR-4_U mini Storage, 426 W. Linden Way, Heppner.
11:54 a.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy spotted an injured deer in a field near Northwest Riverside Avenue, Heppner.
12:28 p.m. — A caller on Walla Walla Street, Umatilla, requested an officer for harassment. Law enforcement responded.
12:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Super 8 Motel, 601 S.E. Nye Ave., for a domestic disturbance.
12:43 p.m. — Pilot Rock police took a report of graffiti at City Park off McGowan Drive.
12:47 p.m. — A caller reported a black angus cow has its head stuck in a fence on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in the Boardman area. Dispatch contacted the owner, who took care of the cow.
1:16 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Clara Brownell Middle School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla, after receiving a report of harassment.
1:44 p.m. — A caller on Gun Club Lane, Hermiston, reported the theft of a horse and the name of the person who took it. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office determined this was a civil matter.
6 p.m. — A caller asked for extra patrols in the area of Butter Creek and Little Butter Creek roads, Echo, due to road signs being knocked over in the area.
Arrests, citations
April 18
• Pendleton police arrested Brian Allen Palmer, 41, for first-degree burglary, strangulation, menacing and a restraining order violation.
April 19
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested James Francis Marsh, 34, for failure to appear, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespass and theft, all misdemeanors.
• Pendleton police arrested Nickolas Clark Scott, 34, fourth-degree assault, strangulation and harassment, all misdemeanors.
