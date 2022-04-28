Monday, April 25
12:32 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to South Highway 395 for an assault.
7:47 a.m. — A resident on North First Street, Irrigon, reported the theft of a 2022 Toyota Corolla while it was warming up. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
8:14 a.m. — A caller at McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Blvd., Umatilla, reported there was a big white dog at large, that was trying to get into the building. Police responded but were unable to locate the dog.
8:23 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Place and West Jennie Avenue after a 911 caller reported seeing a man throw a girl to the ground.
12:27 p.m. — A 911 caller on Seventh Street, Umatilla, reported there are some children that keep coming out of a brown house with a green roof and shooting a handgun. Police responded but were unable to locate the children.
12:30 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Cloud Lane after receiving a report of an armed subject.
12:36 p.m. — An anonymous caller at Filmore Street and Harrison Drive, Umatilla, stated they were concerned about people throwing tumbleweeds on the sidewalks.
1:57 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 13th Place, Hermiston, reported smelling burnt casserole, they said there were no flames or other signs of fire they could see. There were no other calls for service in the area at the time.
2:26 p.m. — A 911 caller at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla, asked to file an incident report for harassment. The Umatilla Police Department took a report.
2:44 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Klickitat Street and Willamette Avenue.
5:54 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette St., for a domestic disturbance.
6:42 p.m. — A resident on Tyler Road, Boardman, reported his sheep is bleeding from its head and the neighbor's dog may have attacked it. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited Miguel Torres for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
8:03 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments Phase II, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, for a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, April 26
8:51 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Sixth Street and Umatilla River Road.
9:01 a.m. — A caller on Southwest Hailey Place, Pendleton, requested to speak to an officer regarding her ex-husband harassing her.
10:24 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to East Main Street on a report of harassment.
10:47 a.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., wanting to know of any resources available for his son who does not want to work and continues to steal in town. He stated he knows his son's girlfriend sends him to steal. He is concerned, knows he needs help and not sure what to do anymore. Police advised him.
11:55 a.m. — A woman told Umatilla police her grandson just destroyed her trailer on Oxbow Lane.
2:46 p.m. — A caller at Gun Club Lane and Ordnance Road, Hermiston, reported about 100 cattle were starving and at least two were dead in a feedlot on the westbound side of Interstate 82 just before Morrow County.
4:32 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff's deputies responded to Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, on report of a female causing a domestic disturbance.
5:59 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Northwest 11th Street for an assault.
Arrests, citations
April 25
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gary Sadler, 24, for strangulation, menacing and coercion.
