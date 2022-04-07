Monday, April 4
6:45 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of graffiti at Marie Dorian Park, 79393-79499 Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 1900 block of Southwest Athens Avenue.
2:01 p.m. — A caller reported a tractor was on fire on Washington Lane, Irrigon, and threatening nearby structures. The Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District responded.
3:51 p.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Powerline and Carolina roads, Umatilla, to help someone trying to contain a trampoline in the high winds.
3:58 p.m. — A resident on Tyler Road, Boardman, reported the theft of his vehicle. He said the crime occurred sometime in the past couple of weeks.
4:44 p.m. — A 911 caller on Sonesta Street, Umatilla, reported a dog attack.
8:30 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a burglary on the first block of West Catherine Avenue.
Tuesday, April 5
3:40 a.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported the theft of his white 1990 Toyota Camry from a parking lot on the 800 block of North Main Street.
7:47 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Columbia Boulevard and Chenowith Avenue because puppies were chasing “kids” — the information was not clear if that referred to children or young goats.
10:27 a.m. — A 911 caller at McNary Beach, Umatilla, requested to speak to an officer regarding the theft of a loaded trailer. Police took a report.
11:49 a.m. — A 911 caller on Sparks Station Road, Pendleton, made a report of harassment. Police responded.
1:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an assault.
1:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to J&J Snack Foods, 103 N. Railroad St., Weston, on a report of harassment.
2:08 p.m. — A caller at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla, requested an officer respond to a fight at the school. Police responded and issued a citation.
2:19 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report of graffiti at Kiwanis Park, 129 Walla Walla St.
2:36 p.m. — A man reported his mother who lives in Boardman was involved in a domestic violence situation the previous night on the 68800 block of Canal Lane. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested a man for domestic violence harassment.
3:05 p.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Columbia Boulevard and Chinook Avenue, for graffiti removal.
10:23 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Newport Avenue, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots fired. Law enforcement responded.
Arrests, citations
April 4
• Pendleton police arrested Jeremy Dane Stewart, 41, for second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary and theft of services greater than $100.
• Pendleton police arrested Wyatt York Trader, 27, for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of a firearm, conspiracy and third-degree theft over a $100.
