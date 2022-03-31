Monday, March 28
1:11 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an armed person in the area of Southeast Frazer Avenue and South Main Street.
4:08 a.m. — Hermiston police received a 911 report of a physical domestic disturbance on East Sunset Drive.
10:19 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to Echo High School, 600 Gerome St., Echo, after a 911 call reporting a parent was causing a disturbance in the school office.
12:36 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a fight at Clara Brownell Middle School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla.
3:52 p.m. — A 911 caller on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater, reported his neighbor’s aggressive dogs keep getting out and have attacked his dogs and killed some chickens.
4:06 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a stop sign from Northeast Elder Street, Heppner.
6:02 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Hash Park, 440 Pendleton Ave., Umatilla, after a 911 caller reported a restraining order violation was occurring.
8:02 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Ruby Lane, Milton-Freewater, after a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance. The sheriff’s office took a report.
11:25 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an impaired driver was on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, and heading toward Highland Avenue.
Tuesday, March 29
8:03 a.m. — A 911 caller on Fifth Street, Umatilla, requested police trespass her mother from her residence. Umatilla police responded.
8:21 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a robbery on Cactus Drive, Hermiston.
8:42 a.m. — A 911 caller on Wanapa Road, Umatilla, reported there is a large dog that was injured. Umatilla police were unable to locate the dog.
9:03 a.m. — A 911 caller on the 110 block of North Main Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the previous night, a trespasser damaged some property.
9:12 a.m. — Union Pacific Railroad notified the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office of a train derailment at Hinkle Yard, Stanfield, and emergency agencies did not need to respond.
12:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 730, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
4:41 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Southwest 11th Street on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
5:31 p.m. — A resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported his 13-year-old daughter “ran off again” after being rude, disrespectful and not wanting to do chores. A Morrow County sheriff’s sergeant responded and contacted both parties.
5:40 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 10th Place, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance in progress. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:56 p.m. — A 911 caller on Seventh Street, Umatilla, reported a prowler. Umatilla police responded and were unable to locate the prowler.
11:23 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Brace Road reported a male stole her phone and all the contents of her purse. She said she would be at a neighbor’s house. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations
March 28
• Hermiston police arrested Tami Jean Califf, 54, for fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla police arrested Bradley John Bettencourt, 33, for second-degree kidnapping, menacing and on a parole violation.
March 29
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Roy Lozano, 30, for, first-degree robbery, pointing a firearm at another and menacing.
