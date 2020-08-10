FRIDAY
2:44 a.m. — A theft was reported at the Sinclair gas station on Nye Avenue, Pendleton.
10:06 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported from a rental property on Northwest 15th Street, Pendleton,
11:26 a.m. — A counterfeit bill was reported by Center Market, Stanfield.
2:15 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office at the Union Pacific Railroad yard on Hinkle Road, outside Hermiston.
4:13 p.m. — A client at Horizon Project in Pendleton was arrested after assaulting a staff member.
5:07 p.m. — A woman was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner after she was seen stumbling and having issues walking at the Heppner Shell Station on North Main Street.
6:45 p.m. — Theft was reported on Eighth Street, Umatilla.
6:52 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a call after a calf and other cows were bitten by a large cougar in a pasture on Meadowlark Road, Heppner.
9:17 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Hermiston police responded to the report of a fight on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston.
10:17 p.m. — A burglary was reported on South Main Street, Pendleton.
10:22 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Motanic Road, Pendleton.
10:45 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported on South Edwards and Baxter roads, Hermiston.
SATURDAY
12:03 a.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported on Devore Road and Highway 730, Umatilla.
12:45 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Department received a report of a missing woman on Walla Walla River Road near Milton-Freewater.
1:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southwest 15th Street, Pendleton.
6:08 a.m. — A missing person was reported on East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
8:57 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Fir Court, Umatilla.
10:42 a.m. — Theft was reported on Southwest Eighth Street, Pendleton.
1:12 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported at Southgate and Southwest 20th Street, Pendleton.
2:09 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident with injuries and a possible drunken driver was reported in a parking lot on North First Street, Hermiston.
3:33 p.m. — Crossroads Travel Center in Umatilla reported a theft.
4:37 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Department responded to a large slash pile fire on Day Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:53 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported at North Townsend and East Punkin Center roads, Hermiston.
6:56 p.m. — Theft was reported on Southwest Nye Avenue, Pendleton.
7:54 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a motor vehicle accident at Southeast 12th Street and Court Place, under the viaduct.
8:00 p.m. — A fight was reported at East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.
8:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Cottonwood Bend Road, Hermiston.
10:29 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for shots fired on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:33 p.m. — Theft was reported at Pendleton Market, Pendleton.
11:46 p.m. — Boardman police and fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 84 near Boardman. The driver refused medical assistance.
SUNDAY
2:51 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on Marshall Loop in Boardman.
10:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at Big River Golf Course, Umatilla.
1:34 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Third Street, Heppner.
2:28 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police arrested Thomas J. McCarthy, 38, and Jessica A. Stuart Stevenson, 34, for public indecency in the 300 block of Apple Court.
7:08 p.m. — Child abuse/neglect was reported at the Brown Building, Southwest Court Avenue, Pendleton.
8:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Hendergart Lane, Boardman.
9:14 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the Bank of Eastern Oregon in Irrigon.
11:17 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Elm Street, Pilot Rock.
11:48 p.m. — A woman having a medical crisis at the Boardman Shell Station was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
• Pendleton Police Department arrested Billy Joseph Tscharner, 24, on three counts, including one count of third-degree (aggravated) assault, a felony.
• The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Shawn Howard Banks, 49, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and a parole/LSA violation.
Sunday
• The Hermiston Police Department arrested Ashlyn Mackenzie Cason, 21, on a felony charge of possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
