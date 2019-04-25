WEDNESDAY
7:45 a.m. - A Morrow County Sheriff's Office deputy was advised of a hawk that may have been shot near PGE Access Road and Immigrant Lane near Ione. The sheriff's office gave the hawk to the nonprofit bird rescue Blue Mountain Wildlife, Pendleton.
9:04 a.m. - A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about someone trying to open credit accounts with her information.
9:29 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of two white males, one who was bald, spray-painting graffiti at Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston. Offices responded and determined the report was unfounded.
11:13 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to a complaint about a female Husky that a car almost struck in front of a house on Southwest Dorion Avenue. The caller said she contained the dog, and an officer took it to the city pound.
12:07 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report for a burglary at Ace Mini Storage, 82270 Lind Road, Umatilla. A second call at 5:29 p.m. also reported a burglary there.
12:40 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a male abused a female near a car on Highway 395 South, Hermiston.
1 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a possible child sex crime.
1:34 p.m. - Pendleton police received a 911 call about an injured dog at Southwest Hailey Avenue and Eighth Street.
2:32 p.m. - Umatilla police checked on city code violators at Deschutes Avenue and Columbia Boulevard, along Sixth Street and other sites.
5:05 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff's Office and Boardman Police Department responded to a report if a home burglary on Kunze Lane, Boardman.
5:09 p.m. - Pendleton police received two complaints about harassment at a rental property on Southwest 18th Street. A third harassment complaint came in at 6:32 from Southwest Seventh Street, and a fourth reported at 6:47 p.m. from a resident on Northwest 14th Street who said it was via cellphone.
6:18 p.m. - A poached sturgeon found at Northeast Main Avenue and North First Street, Irrigon, was reported to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
6:26 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater woman reported she was driving south on Highway 11 near milepost 34 when a vehicle ran her into the center lane, causing her to suffer whiplash. She provided the license plate of the other vehicle and said she was going to urgent care.
8:11 p.m. - A dozen cattle drew a complaint for being on or near the road and railroad tracks at Umatilla River and Bensel roads, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman police cited and released Jose Antonio Madrigal for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he drove his vehicle through a fence at Castle Rock Apartments in Boardman.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Pedro Hernandez, 23, for possession of a forged instrument, deception and identity theft.
•Pendleton police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 22, for violating parole, unauthorized use of a vehicle, misdemeanor and felony fleeing, escape, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, criminal mischief and theft.
