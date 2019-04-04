WEDNESDAY
10:35 a.m. - An Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a Dodge Journey on Highway 395 near Kik Road, Hermiston, for expired tags. The driver was a 15-year-old boy from Umatilla. State police found his mother was not aware he took the vehicle.
10:37 a.m. - An employee at America's Best Value Inn, 201 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton, called for police to help with a male who was violent.
11:20 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to call about drug activity at New Roads Columbia Care, the transition center for people with serious mental illness.
11:41 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of possible child abuse or neglect.
5:42 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 700 block of West Hermiston Avenue for a male trying to fight people outside.
5:53 p.m. - A Hermiston mother on the 100 block of West Laird Avenue reported her son ripped her shirt during a disturbance.
6:12 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to another disturbance, this time due to a male on the 1800 block of South Highway 395.
7:29 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of drug activity on the 400 block of Southeast Dorion Avenue.
8:47 p.m. - A law enforcement officer reported hearing a loud explosion near his house on West Madrona Avenue, Hermiston. Police checked out the scene but did not find any explosion.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Brandalyn Michelle MagLaughlin, 38, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol and controlled substances).
