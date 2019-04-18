WEDNESDAY
2:16 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for gunshots on West Hermiston Avenue.
9:53 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston, for a dog on the loose. But the dog was gone by the time the deputy arrived.
11:04 a.m. — A woman came to the Hermiston Police Department and said she went to clean her father’s home on East Main Street and found the back door open and someone inside when no one should be inside. Officers responded but no one was in the home when they arrived.
11:35 a.m. — Pendleton police handled an assault at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., Pendleton.
1:25 p.m. — A 911 caller reported counterfeit money at the Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:17 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about vandalism of a vehicle on Northwest 21st Street.
2:33 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer about her daughter who wants to take over her house.
8:02 p.m. — Pendleton police received a 911 report of a male prowler in a front yard on Southwest Court Avenue.
8:47 p.m. — A Hermiston caller on Northeast Aspen Drive reported she sat on her couch, saw the door slam shut and someone wearing black slip out. Police looked but found no one in the area.
8:57 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault on Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Jesse Thomas Moore, 38, of Hermiston, for felony parole violation, felony methamphetamine possession and giving false information.
•Umatilla County Community Justice arrested Cindy Lee Fisher, 31, Stanfield, for second-degree theft, felony methamphetamine possession and felony parole violation.
•Hermiston police cited Adilene Aguilar, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Hermiston police reported her blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent, more than twice the 0.08 percent legal limit.
