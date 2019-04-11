WEDNESDAY
12:51 a.m. — A caller on West Fulton Avenue, Hermiston, reported drug activity.
8:14 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary at Bomb Taco on Southwest 12th Street and Frazer Avenue.
9:19 a.m. — A Lexington resident on East East Street called Morrow County dispatch ask what the city could do about a nuisance residence.
10:07 a.m. — A Hermiston woman came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak an an officer about what she can do to drive again. She said she has a valid license, but her daughter doesn’t want her to drive so she took her car. She also said she is concerned that her daughter will try and take her house.
2:19 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of graffiti on Northeast Marty Drive.
2:24 p.m. — A man fell off a catwalk into a pit about 10 feet below at Columbia Forest Products, 77314 Poleline Road, Boardman. He may have broken his hand and injured his neck. Emergency services in Morrow County responded.
2:35 p.m. — A Pendleton caller complained about a utility trailer with Idaho plates that has remained at Southwest 45th Street and 45th Drive since October 2017.
3:46 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest 13th Place.
5:36 p.m. — A caller reported three large, long-haired show dogs were running in a pasture at Stateline and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.
8:40 p.m. — Umatilla police looked into people dumping trashed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Grant St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla police arrested Lawrence Allen Perrin, 42, of Irrigon, for driving while suspended/revoked and felony fleeing.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasmine Fay Manning, 34, of Hermiston, for domestic violence assault and strangulation, both felonies, and for interfering with making a report.
•Pendleton police arrested Mario Junior Morales, 36 for first-degree criminal trespass, vandalism and felony methamphetamine possession.
