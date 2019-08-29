WEDNESDAY
1:54 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police found graffiti on the store front at 716 Plaza Way.
1:12 p.m. - Umatilla police took a complaint about a solicitor on Sage Street offering Kirby vacuums. The caller asked the salesman for a business license, and he instead took off.
1:53 p.m. - A caller at Heppner Family Foods, 238 N. Main St., Heppner, reported someone assaulted him by pushing him four times.
2:06 p.m. - A Hermiston resident told police she received a call that lasted about 45 minutes and demanded she send $2,450 to the “FDIC license insurance clearing house.” She asked if this was a scam. The answer: yes.
6:33 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for an assault at the Oregon Trail Store & Deli, Meacham.
7:17 p.m. - A 911 caller in Pendleton at Southgate and Southwest Hailey Avenue reported a driver was texting.
7:37 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for an assault on the 500 block of Southeast Fourth Street.
8 p.m. - An Irrigon caller on Southeast Division Road said he wanted a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to check on the injury to his dog. He said if a predator was the cause, he would shoot it.
8:04 p.m. - A 911 caller reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke at Bridge and Prindle Loop roads, Hermiston. Law enforcement responded and did not see anything.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police cited Glynn Patrick Sims, 56, and John Joseph White, 48, of Pendleton, for unlawful taking of black bear cubs.
The citations came after one of the men presented the skulls to the local office of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, per Oregon bear hunting regulations. According to state police, “it was apparent the bears were cubs.” Police also seized the remains of the bears.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Morris Ray, 37, Pendleton, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Derek Withers Horn, 48, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
