WEDNESDAY
11:09 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of East Main Street for a disturbance.
3:13 p.m. - Stanfield police received a complaint about criminal mischief at Elephant's Trunk Antiques, 105 S. Main St., Stanfield.
3:50 p.m. - A 911 caller on South Barbara Street, Stanfield, reported the theft of a vehicle.
5:43 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 call at Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, on a report of a restraining order violation.
6:31 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to Locust Mobile Village, 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater, for a fight. Deputies arrested a man and woman for misdemeanors of trespassing and disorderly conduct.
8:24 p.m. - A caller reported a “dumpster diver” on Southwest 16th Street, Pendleton.
11:38 p.m. - Umatilla police received a report of vehicle theft from a 911 caller on Walla Walla Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Allen Harris, 28, for felony fourth-degree assault.
