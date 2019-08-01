WEDNESDAY
1:57 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:52 a.m. - A caller reported a burglary at Seven Hills Vinyard, 83501 Lower Dry Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:33 a.m. - A resident on Weis Road, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of her golf cart from her garage, which was open.
8:55 a.m. - Hermiston police received a request to check on a 20-something woman who left a store on East Main Street. The caller said the woman was dirty, stunk, wore black clothing and had no shoes, so the staff gave her slippers before she left. The caller said the woman walked east and “did not look nor seem right at all.”
9:24 a.m. - A resident on West Walls Road, Hermiston, reported a vehicle damaged the mailbox during the night.
10:46 a.m. - Stanfield police took a report for a burglary on North Bonanza Street, Echo.
12:59 p.m. A mother told Umatilla police she wants to have an officer tell her daughter to stop contacting her.
1:40 p.m. - A resident on Southwest 17th Street, Hermiston, told police fireworks continue to go off around 9 each night. The caller said some of the fireworks are the “big explosive ones” and he is concerned for his animals.
2:28 p.m. - The Ione Rural Fire Protection District responded to a wheat fire on Halvorsen Lane, Ione.
4:22 p.m. - The Boardman Rural Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire in the area of Key and County Line roads near the power substation.
5:20 p.m. - A grass fire at Shunshie and Joy lanes, Hermiston, threatened structures.
6:05 p.m. - The Boardman ambulance responded to Columbia River Health, 450 Tatone St., Boardman, for a man who may have overdosed.
9:57 p.m. - A caller reported a ladder was in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Echo.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman police arrested Shawna Faye Hahn, 49, of Boardman, for felony methamphetamine possession, methamphetamine delivery and felon in possession of a weapon.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jason Ralph Duffy, 40, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession.
