WEDNESDAY
6:57 a.m. - A gray horse was out on Highway 730 in Irrigon in the area of Pleasant View and Rand roads. A subsequent caller reported two people were trying to corral the horse.
8:38 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on West Garfield Street, Athena.
8:38 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an “unruly dog” on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon. A deputy responded and told the dog’s owner the next time the dog is out will result in a citation.
8:48 a.m. - An Irrigon man on South First Street reported he came home to find his front door and bedroom doors open and it looks like someone also took money and other items.
9:14 a.m. - A 911 caller in Ione reported someone hacked his Xbox account. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office warned the juvenile for misuse of 911.
10:34 a.m. - Hermiston police received a complaint about two fifth-wheel trailers blocking traffic at Northeast Misty and Marty drives. The caller said he told the trailer owners they could not park there more than 72 hours, but the owners said they are hurting for three weeks and won’t move them until then. The caller asked for an officer to tell the owners to move the trailers.
10:55 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to Jack in the Box, 1904 S.W. Court Place, on a bomb threat. Police Lt. Chuck Byram reported, “It was a hoax,” but officers first had to evacuate the business and reroute traffic in the area.
Byram said police later tracked down the caller and seized the phone he used as evidence. The suspect made the call because he was upset with an ex-girlfriend who worked at the restaurant, Byram said.
Police did not make an arrest but instead referred the case to the Umailla County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, including disorderly conduct.
11:15 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 400 block of Northeast O’Brian Place, Pendleton.
12:02 p.m. - A Lexington resident on South H Street called 911 to report the neighbor’s dog ripped through her hot wire. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy warned the dog’s owners to keep it in their yard.
1:59 p.m. - A caller on Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater, reported someone around 7 a.m. threw a rock through the window of a vehicle.
3:15 p.m. - A Pendleton caller complained about two abandoned vehicles on Southwest Hailey Lane.
5:49 p.m. - A man told Pendleton police he has a popular Facebook page, and a man living in Pendleton is posting hostile and even threatening comments.
6:08 p.m. - A wife on Sky View Drive, Boardman, reported she asked a person to leave her husband’s shed on Saturday and now noticed the theft of tools.
7:07 p.m. - Stanfield police received a complaint about a solicitor violation at Vantage Boulevard and Chelsea Lane, Stanfield. Police responded and issued a warning.
7:46 p.m. - Pendleton police receive a report of theft from High Desert Cannabis, 341 S.W. 20th St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Gabrielle Elizabeth Daniels, 26, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Thursday
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Guillermo Sanchez Olguin, 28, for DUII.
