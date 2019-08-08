WEDNESDAY
7:35 a.m. - Two cows wandered into the road at Cooney Lane and Umatilla River Road, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded, but the deputy found no streetwalking bovines upon arrival.
10:52 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance call on the 600 block of North First Street.
11:52 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a male wearing black was hiding in bushes at Sagebrush and Klaus roads, Hermiston. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy checked but did not find the person.
9:04 p.m. - Cows wandered onto Stateline Road outside Milton-Freewater near Umapine Road, a caller reported. The cows may have belonged to a dairy. Once more, law enforcement found no cows upon arrival.
9:20 p.m. - A 911 caller with a boyfriend at Milton-Freewater Cemetery on Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater, reported someone with a pipe was chasing them. A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy responded but found no one.
THURSDAY
3:52 a.m. - A Stanfield caller on East Harding Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.
4:37 a.m. - A 911 caller reported criminal mischief at Country Club Manor Apartments, 605 Umatilla Ave., Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abraham Arriaga Vargas, 37, of Hermiston, for felony methamphetamine possession.
Thursday
•Pilot Rock police arrested Jordan Russell Floyd Baker, 25, of Pendleton, for two counts of fourth-degree assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Cadie Lynn Ledbetter, 29, of Pendleton, for fourth-degree assault.
