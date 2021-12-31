6:23 a.m. — A caller reported horses and cows were near Interstate 84, Boardman.
7:37 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a disturbance on the 1400 block of Southwest 37th Street.
8:33 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 100 block of West Laird Avenue on a complaint of people yelling in the street.
9:37 a.m. — A resident in Boardman reported her adult son passed out, hit his head and was foaming at the mouth. He was conscious but unable to talk. An ambulance responded and transported the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
9:39 a.m. — A resident on Southwest Third Street, Irrigon, reported three or four dogs killed his chickens and he has video of it. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and cited Dalia Villegas three times for having a dog that is a public nuisance.
11:50 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of East Newport Avenue.
12:40 p.m. — A caller reported man walking on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, dropped blue rubber gloves. The caller said this person and maybe one more could be looking to steal from residences.
2:07 p.m. — A Hermiston resident reported he was selling his camera for $400 and a woman sent him two checks for $1,000 and he suspects this is a scam.
