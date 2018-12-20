WEDNESDAY
1:50 a.m. — A woman with a motor home near Love’s Travel Stop and County Store, Boardman, reported a man she argued with threatened to blow up the motor home. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies found this was an ongoing civl conflict and advised the man not to go into the business and cause a disturbance.
2:20 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on Northwest 11th Street called 911 to report her ex-husband took off with her phone.
8:12 a.m. — A Hermiston resident on Northeast Sixth Place asked to speak to an officer about her neighbors and their possible drug dealing.
8:16 a.m. — Morrow County emergency services responded to a home on Mount Hood Avenue, Boardman, for a man who accidentally shot himself just above the knee. An ambulance rushed him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
8:21 a.m. — A Pendleton resident reported someone left a dark gray older style Jeep in front of her home on Northwest Ellis Avenue more than a week, and now the vehicle has a broken window.
10:44 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for a burglary at a home on the 1000 block of Lamb Street.
3:14 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of drug activity on the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street.
3:44 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for another burglary at a home, this time on the 300 block of Powell Street.
4:52 p.m. — A caller told Pendleton police a red car, two blue cars and a yellow car, all smaller and without mufflers, were speeding near Washington Elementary School, 1205 S.E. Byers Ave. Officers responded but did not spot the cars.
5:45 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a conflict at Maple Crest Apartments, 700 S.W. Wilson Lane, Boardman. One family was trying to get into an apartment to check the identification of an 18-year-old male because he is dating a 15-year-old girl.
8:50 p.m. — Dispatchers at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call and heard voices and laughter. The call came from the area of Southeast Crimson Court, Irrigon, where deputies found juveniles playing hide and seek. One member of the merry band used a cellphone for a flashlight and on accident held down the button to call 911.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Kyla Dawn Dyer, 23, of Hermiston, for possession of a federally controlled substance.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jeremiah James Johnson, 35, of Pendleton, for escape, dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs, failure to appear and on a state warrant.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn McLean, 27, of Milton-Freewater, for first-degree attempted arson.
•Oregon State Police arrested Jonathan H. Evans, 57, of Echo, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The arrest took place at about 7:40 p.m. in Pendleton after a trooper watched Evans commit multiple traffic violations, according to state police, including turning the wrong way on a one-way street. State police also reported Evans admitted to the trooper he drank too much, smoked marijuana and felt he should not be driving.
•Oregon State Police arrested Freddy V. Zamora, 52, of Milton-Freewater, for DUII (controlled substances) and cited him for refusal to take a breath test and driving while suspended.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Katrina Sandy Martinez, 27, for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm and on state warrant.
