WEDNESDAY
12:10 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Southwest 13th Place in Hermiston.
12:31 a.m. — Police responded to a theft complaint at South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
7:43 a.m. — Police responded to an Irrigon man on Southwest Utah Avenue who said he believes someone tried to steal his Christmas lights Tuesday night.
8:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at West Madrona Avenue in Hermiston.
8:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue.
9:07 a.m. — A woman called the police to report a stray dog in her neighborhood on the 100 block of Northeast Gladys Drive in Hermiston. The dog looks like a yellow lab and has been wandering through the area with a collar but no tags since Thanksgiving.
10:45 a.m. — A barking dog complaint was made at Northwest Seventh Street in Pendleton.
1:15 p.m. — Police cited and released someone for assault at a rental property on Southeast 16th Street in Pendleton.
1:59 p.m. — Police responded to a burglary at Gilbert Auto on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
2:02 p.m. — A theft was reported at Premier Excavation on North Elizabeth Street/North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
2:25 p.m. — A man called police from West Seventh Road in Irrigon because he was concerned about the purchase of a horse that his daughter made from a man who didn’t have any paperwork for it.
2:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Miller Loop in Umatilla.
4:15 p.m. — A theft was reported at A Piece of Pendleton on South Main Street.
4:47 p.m. — In Milton-Freewater, a business reported a car was stolen from the 200 block on East Broadway Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — In Stanfield, police responded to a burglary at Krome Diesel Repair on Stanfield Avenue that triggered the building’s alarm.
