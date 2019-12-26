TUESDAY
12:37 a.m. — The Umatilla Police Department made an arrest following a domestic disturbance report at Rio Senda Drive in Umatilla.
11:58 a.m. — Police issued a citation after responding to a drunken driver report between Jones Scott and Umatilla River roads in Umatilla.
1:45 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Stateline Road in Milton-Freewater.
2:54 p.m. — A burglary occurred at Fuente De Viva Church on West Ferndale Road in Milton-Freewater.
4:19 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred at Wildwood Lane in Umatilla.
9:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
12:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Wood Avenue in Stanfield.
2:17 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Castle Rock Apartments on Tatone Street in Boardman.
8:29 p.m. — A theft was reported at Rocket Mart on North First Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
Alyssa Casey Harvill, 21, was arrested at the Umatilla County Jail on three charges, including second-degree burglary, a felony.
Wednesday
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Cameron Douglas Stevens, 29, on three charges, including felony first-degree criminal mischief vandalism.
