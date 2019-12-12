TUESDAY
6:54 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash after a vehicle's brakes reportedly failed at the stop sign on the Interstate 84 milepost 182 off-ramp. Delbert Manuel Binschus, 65, Stephen James Knowles, 20, and Lorren C. Montgomery, 28, were all transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, with minor injuries.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 a.m. — A physical domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Desert Oak Drive between a mother and son in Hermiston.
2:08 a.m. — A woman was reportedly "tearing" a caller's house apart during a domestic disturbance on Northeast Eighth Place in Hermiston.
6:32 a.m. — On Kangaroo Court Lane and West Eighth Road in Irrigon, a man reported a male subject in a white pickup was asking his son questions at a bus stop, and claimed to be an investigator. The man took off when a parent arrived to drop off their child.
11:14 a.m. — Police were unable to locate a fight on East Punkin Center Road and North Ott Road.
1:01 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Tawny Court in Stanfield.
1:11 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office alerted residents in Boardman and Echo that a cut Centurylink fiber line resulted in landlines being down for all calls, including 911. Thursday morning, deputies said the problem was resolved.
1:12 p.m. — On Southeast Utah Avenue in Irrigon, a caller is threatening to start fights with drivers so that the Morrow County Sheriff's Office has to "respond and deal with" delivery drivers who are using their vehicles "like sports cars."
2:20 p.m. — Milton-Freewater Police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Perce Street.
3:20 p.m. — A man in Boardman is having trouble with his adult son, who took a swing at him. The man kicked him out of the house, but the son reportedly came back and trespassed.
6:03 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
9:40 p.m. — People in an SUV on Highway 399 in Milton-Freewater were reportedly throwing eggs on the road.
THURSDAY
1:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Chukar Lane in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Spencer Allen Califf, 36, on three charges including third-degree assault, a felony.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Janie Marie Appleby, 49, on four charges including assault of a public safety officer, a felony.
•After someone at Heppner Main Street Park on North Main Street reported witnessing a physical domestic disturbance between a man and woman, Morrow County sheriff's deputies arrested Austin Gene Harris, 25, on one count of harassment constituting domestic violence.
Thursday
•The Stanfield Police Department arrested Patrick Eugene Howell, 45, for second-degree disorderly conduct and felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jordan Ryley Smith, 30, on three charges including felony unlawful possession of meth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.