WEDNESDAY
10:49 a.m. - A resident on East Highland Avenue, Hermiston, told police a male stood and stared at the front of her house about 9:30 a.m. She said she believed he was “casing” the residence. She described him as white, standing 6 feet tall with long wavy light brown hair and a long beard. She also said he wore a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.
10:57 a.m. - A male told Hermiston police he tried to take the free bus ride to Pendleton, but driver would not let him ride because he had a large backpack. He said he left the backpack at the bus stop and came to the police department to ask an officer for options.
12:51 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report for an attempted burglary on Albee Road, Ukiah.
2 p.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about people riding four-wheelers on the football field at Umatilla High School.
3:02 p.m. - A Umatilla resident on Yakima Street reported the theft of medication.
8:09 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a burglary on Craig Road, Hermiston.
