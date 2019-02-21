WEDNESDAY
3:35 p.m. — A caller told Milton-Freewater police someone broke her vehicle’s mirror at Southwest Eighth Avenue and South Main Street.
16:02 p.m. — Stanfield police found a Labrador-husky dog at South Main Street near West Page Avenue, Stanfield, and took it to the public works department.
4:55 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft at a residence on Megan Lane, Hermiston. Rather than a crime, the sheriff’s office determined this was a civil problem.
10:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a report of a fight at the Riverside Sports Bar & Lounge, 1501 Sixth St. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Joshua Earl Barker, 26, for unauthorized entry into, and unauthorized use of, a vehicle.
