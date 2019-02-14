WEDNESDAY
7:50 a.m. - Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Western States Equipment Co., 607 Airport Road.
9:15 a.m. — Snow and ice blocked one entrance/exit at the Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, leaving only one way in and out, which violated the fire code.
11:15 a.m. - A caller on Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, reported someone left a fake $100 bill under the windshield wiper of her vehicle.
12:23 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance in the back parking lot at the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 Highway 395, Stanfield.
12:55 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of a young boy alone in a vehicle for more than 30 minutes on West Elm Avenue.
2:03 p.m. - A caller told Hermiston police her grandmother was kicking her out of the apartment and will not let her collect her belongings. Police determined this was a civil problem.
2:08 p.m. - A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she is trying to get her and her fiance’s possessions from her aunt and uncle in Heppner, but they won’t allow them to. She said the aunt and uncle would put the items on the curb but still would not allow them to take the stuff. She asked the sheriff’s office for options.
2:24 p.m. - A caller asked Hermiston police to check on a Rottweiler that has been chained in the back yard of a home on West Laird Avenue during the length of the cold spell without food, water or shelter
6:08 p.m. - Pilot Rock police received a report of gunshots on Southwest Birch and Second streets. Accounts on social media reported people were setting off fireworks.
6:21 p.m. - A Heppner man reported he is having on-going altercations with a neighbor at Black Mountain Lane and Willow Creek Road, and the neighbor threatened him, yelled obscenities and wanted him to get out of his vehicle and “settle the issue.”
7:14 p.m. - Boardman fire and other emergency services responded to Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, for a burning car that caught a nearby single-wide trailer on fire.
7:14 p.m. - A 911 caller reported criminal mischief at the Church of Christ on Northwest 12th Street, Pendleton.
9:12 p.m. - Mosa, the bar at 138 Main St., Pendleton, was the scene of another fight. Police arrested at least two people for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Oregon State Police cited Howard Lee Gonzalez, 49, of Dayton, Washington, for false swearing, a misdemeanor, while trying to purchase a gun at Smitty's Ace Outpost, 1825 N. First St., Hermiston.
•Hermiston police arrested Shane Verhey Springer, 30, of Hermiston, for first-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and disorderly conduct and trespass, misdemeanors.
Hermston police Lt. Randy Studebaker reported Springer, came into the police department at 8:45 p.m. to turn himself in on a warrant. But there were no warrants for his arrest, and police were not suspecting in of other crimes, so he left the station.
The police department at about 10:15 p.m. received a call that somebody broke a window out of a business in the 1300 block of North First Street. Witnesses gave a description of the suspect and said he was leaving the area.
Officers found Springer, who matched the description, arrested him and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Studebaker also reported Springer has more than 30 local arrests and has received dozens of citations.
"Witnesses provide vital information in many of our cases," according to Studebaker. "In this circumstance, they provided timely information to dispatch that was immediately relayed to our officers. If you witness a crime or suspicious activity, please call us right away. You can call 911 or the non-emergency number, 541-567-5519, and press the option for dispatch."
