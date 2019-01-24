WEDNESDAY
2:24 a.m. — A Union Pacific Railroad crew stopped its train near Boardman and asked for medical help for two men, one with a sore throat and the other with an upset stomach due to dust filling the cabin. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman ambulance service responded. The crew declined a trip to the hospital.
10:11 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at North Townsend Road and Diagonal Boulevard, Hermiston.
10:46 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of possible child abuse.
12:33 p.m. — Irrigon City Manager Aaron Palmquist told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about multiple violations of city code, including a resident on Southeast Hurd Place with “unpermitted livestock,” a resident on Southeast Kristen Drive with unlicensed dogs and a messy yard, and a horse on Southeast Third Street with too little land.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to deal with the problems. They spoke with the Hurd Place resident about having chickens and posted a warning on the site. A deputy gave the Kristen Drive resident a week to license the dogs. The owner of the horse received a warning for keeping the animal on less than an acre. The deputies also gave warnings for people living in a recreational vehicle in a backyard on Southeast Thomas Avenue and another on Northeast Sixth Street for a resident with two unlicensed dogs.
12:54 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Doolittle Canyon Lane reported a dog that may belong to a neighbor attacked his dog, so he placed the stray in a kennel.
1:04 p.m. — A Umatilla caller on Martin Drive reported someone forced open and broke the front gate on his property.
2:52 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for criminal mischief at the Athena City Park at South Fifth Street and East Park Lane, Athena.
4:54 p.m. — The lack of a burn permit did not stop two males from burning a tree stump on Mountain View Drive, Boardman. The Boardman fire department warned the two, who said they would call in the next time they burned.
4:58 p.m.- Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at a residence on Northwest 12th Street.
5:35 p.m. — A resident on Linda Way, Heppner, reported the theft of her wheelchair.
7:26 p.m. — A transformer blew near the back side of Love’s Travel Stop, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, causing an electrical fire.
11:09 p.m. — The Boardman ambulance team responded to Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, for an 18-year-old male who fell off a motorcycle and injured his right leg. The ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
11:45 p.m. — Umatilla police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla.
