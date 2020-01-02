MONDAY
2:14 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for an attempted burglary on Northwest Ninth Street.
11:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Lavadour Lane in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
12:33 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Eighth Street in Pendleton.
12:47 a.m. — At St. Anthony Hospital, a report of a trespasser resulted in arrest.
4:55 a.m. — An assault occurred on West Hermiston Avenue.
9:59 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary on Southwest Hailey Avenue.
11:33 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
5:38 p.m. — An assault occurred on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
6:41 p.m. — At Shadeview RV Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
WEDNESDAY
1:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street in Pendleton.
2:35 a.m. — On Lewis Road in Hermiston, a man refused to leave a location during a domestic disturbance.
2:40 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Red Lion Hotel on Southeast Nye Avenue in Pendleton.
4:19 a.m. — Reports of a drunk driver near Stanfield High School resulted in a citation.
8:22 a.m. — A woman in Irrigon reported her daughter missing.
9:55 a.m. — A man with long white hair emerged from a rest stop in Stanfield with short hair, prompting someone to call the police after they found hair all over the men's bathroom.
2:49 p.m. — The sound of an explosion was reported on Baxter Road in Hermiston, but police were unable to locate the source.
2:54 p.m. — At Parkview Apartments on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton, a domestic disturbance occurred.
5:32 p.m. — On Quick Road in Hermiston, a burglary occurred.
7:20 p.m. — A verbal domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Eighth Street in Pendleton.
8:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Oregon State Police arrested Walter Ernest Day, 61, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and reckless driving following a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 224, for multiple violations. Day reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana, and stated he intended on pulling over in La Grande to smoke more.
Wednesday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kimberly Diane Dooley, 29, on two charges including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
•Pendleton Police arrested Brandy Ann Anderson, 38, on three charges including felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin.
Thursday
•Hermiston Police arrested Dionel Lorenzo Carrillo, 21, and Jose Federico Jiminez Lorenzo, 23, on one count each of third-degree aggravated assault, a felony. They were arrested at the same time at 308 E. Beech Ave.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jacqueline Maureen Azure, 58, for DUII (alcohol).
