WEDNESDAY
6:43 p.m. — A caller at North First Street and Northeast Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported people were fishing there and left beer cans all around the area.
8:21 a.m. — A property owner on East Main Street, Hermiston, told police someone damaged the building a week ago and the insurance company needs a report.
8:31 a.m. — Oregon State Police pursued a car heading west at 90 mph on Interstate 84 near milepost 171. The speed dipped to about 85 mph in traffic, then picked up to 93 mph before the vehicle pulled over near milepost 173. There were no reports of any arrests.
11:40 a.m. — A woman on West Harper Road, Hermiston, reported her ex-boyfriend was trying to break in.
1:38 p.m. — A caller reported finding multiple mailings in a ditch at Canal Lane and Paul Smith Road, Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
2:38 p.m. — Staff at the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter, 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, reported an intoxicated driver left on Southeast Goodwin Avenue toward Main Street. Police did not find the driver.
4:11 p.m. — Someone in a white pickup with a canopy dumped a couch at Kik and West Punkin Center roads, Hermiston, according to a passing 911 caller.
4:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the theft of a chain saw at Northwestern Motel & RV Park, 389 Main St., Heppner.
4:59 p.m. — A Hermiston caller reported she was in a large parking lot on North First Street and another female is stalking her and tried running her over.
6:29 p.m. — A woman told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office her ex came to her work at the Shell station at 329 N. Main St., Heppner, and threatened her regarding an issue she reported earlier. Deputies contacted both parties and had a discussion with the male about his behavior.
9:40 p.m. — A man called 911 and reported he was having a heart attack and his wife was driving him to Heppner. The Heppner ambulance service and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the couple and transported the man to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
