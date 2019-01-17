WEDNESDAY
12:24 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Northeast Riverside Avenue, Heppner, after a caller reported her son was having a conflict with a woman. The parties told the deputy they would try to calm down for the night.
6:55 a.m. - A Heppner father reported his teen son refused to go to school and injured his wife.
10:26 a.m. - A resident on Cowlitz Lane, Umatilla, waved down the code enforcement officer to complain about a barking dog.
12:22 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to Dean Avenue and Raymond Street for a burglary.
2:55 p.m. - A Stanfield resident on Main Street complained about the neighbor’s pit bull dog barking all the time.
7:44 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal person in Irrigon. Deputies found the person was not suicidal and was aware of counseling resources.
8:32 p.m. - Hermiston police received a 911 report of a restraining order violation on West Eskimo Avenue.
