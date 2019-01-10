WEDNESDAY
8:53 a.m. - A caller on Norma Drive, Hermiston, asked police to check the area for a shorter male in a black jacket and blue jeans who went door-to-door in a gray Honda-type car and dug through trash cans. The caller said this was the fourth time she saw him doing this.
12:17 p.m. - A caller reported the violation of a restraining order on Minnehaha Road, Hermiston.
12:59 p.m. - Oregon State Police trooper Tyler Steele stopped a Subaru Legacy for equipment violations at Rieth Road and Northwest Pioneer Place, which leads to the nearby Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and jail. The passenger of the car, a 58-year-old Pendleton man, has felony convictions, according to state police, and Steele found guns in the car. State police referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to consider charging the passenger with felon in possession of a firearm.
1:55 p.m. - A Hermiston resident told police her ex-girlfriend sent her harassing messages related to a pending child custody and support case.
3:02 p.m. - A caller told Stanfield police she is concerned with the black-and-white miniature mare in a pasture on East Coe Avenue. The caller said she believes the mare is pregnant with twins and should be under constant supervision until she foals. The caller also reported she asked a local vet to check on the mare at her expense.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Stanfield police arrested Nicholas Geraldo Guerra, 27, of Hermiston, for heroin possession and violating post-prison supervision.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Robinson Wilkins Minthorn, 34, of Pendleton, for domestic abuse, felony assault, abuse of an elder and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.