WEDNESDAY
8:02 a.m. - A resident on Highway 332, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary.
11:36 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft at Umatilla County Transitional Housing, 4704 N.W. Pioneer Place.
6:30 p.m. - Stanfield police responded to a report of menacing at Pilot RV Park, 2125 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
8:50 p.m. - Three customers could not pay their $70 tab at Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, 1408 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Staff reported the theft to police.
9:29 p.m. - Stanfield police took a report for criminal mischief at Oregon Trail Mini Storage, 99 N. Bonanza St., Echo.
10:19 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 300 block of East Ridgeway Drive.
11:58 p.m. - A caller reported physical domestic violence at a site on North Townsend Road, Hermiston.
