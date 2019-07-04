TUESDAY
2:40 a.m. — A resident on Paul Smith Road, Boardman, reported he wanted to speak to law enforcement because he and his roommate were arguing. The roommate then took the phone and reported the caller was drunk.
7:02 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at Hendon Construction, 82075 Highway 395 N., Umatilla.
9:19 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Columbia Crest Apartments, 1500 Second St., for graffiti. Umatilla officers 8 minutes later dealt with graffiti on Oliver Avenue.
10:47 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report about someone tampering with a lottery machine in a local bar.
12:39 p.m. — Pilot Rock police checked on code violations on Southwest Cedar Street and Southwest Birch Place.
2:13 p.m. — A Heppner resident on Meadowlark Road reported someone broke into her house, destroyed a trunk and stole some items, including ammunition. However, the caller said, her guns were still there.
2:29 p.m. — Pendleton police checked sites for code violations throughout town, including on Southwest 42nd Street, Northwest Seventh Street and Southeast Byers Avenue.
2:31 p.m. — A caller on Coppinger Lane, Echo, reported the theft of a vehicle.
6:45 p.m. — A mother in Irrigon reported a dog bit her daughter and the wound was deep. The mother did not want an ambulance for her daughter. The dispatch advised her to take the child to see if medical help is needed and a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy would contact her. The incident is under investigation.
7:09 p.m. — A 911 caller reported large chunks of a vehicle were in the left lane on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 145.
9:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a call about a prowler on Northeast Mount Hebron Drive.
WEDNESDAY
11:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 1800 block of North First Place.
4:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 report of two-vehicle crash at Southgate and Tutuilla Creek Road. An officer reported the collision was minor.
10:41 p.m. — Staff at Ashley Manor Senior Living, 1514 S.W. Athens Ave., Pendleton, called police for help when an elderly female attacked her husband and tried to attack other clients.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday-Thursday
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Joseph Dean Johnson, 37, of Milton-Freewater, for felony methamphetamine possession and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adolfo Sanchez Villa, 39, of Hermiston, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, reckless endangering and second-degree disorderly conduct.
•Pendleton police arrested Ganine Aimee Moses, 43, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Leslie Ann Craig, 38, for interfering with a peace officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangering, attempted unlawful use of weapon and two counts of menacing.
