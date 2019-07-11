WEDNESDAY
9:02 a.m. - A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported a horse at the neighbors’ place was not well and unable to move. The caller also was not able to contact the neighbors. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, however, notified the owners, who reported they would have a veterinarian check the horse.
1:41 p.m. - A caller in Irrigon reported a male and female were waking along Northeast Eighth Street and Main Avenue screaming obscenities. The female was pulling a suitcase and the male was named “Dan,” the caller reported.
3:21 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone tried to twist the handle off the back door to the Lexington City Hall.
3:51 p.m. - Hermiston police received a report of five men and one woman living in the bushes at the west end of Riverfront Park on Southwest 23rd Street. The person also said the group uses drugs and wanted an officer to check the area.
4:37 p.m. - A mother in Heppner called law enforcement to help with her son, who has medical issues. She said they had a run-in with two juveniles smoking marijuana, and they now are threatening to harm her son.
6:20 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a disturbances at Cadillac Jack's Saloon & Grill, 1703 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
6:39 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton, for a man standing outside, refusing to leave and yelling and screaming. Police gave the man a warning about his behavior.
7:37 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 200 block of Southwest Third Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Chalen James Ottmar, 23, of Hermiston, for first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument
•Pendleton police arrested Phillip Floyd Stalvig, 33, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession.
