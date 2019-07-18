WEDNESDAY
5:13 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
6:07 a.m. - A woman driving eastbound on Interstate 84 told Oregon State Police she used the public restroom in Arlington and a man entered while she was inside. She left and got in her vehicle, and he followed and got in his, a silver BMW with California plates. She said he made her feel uncomfortable. She got back on the interstate and continued east, and he did the same.
State police passed the information to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office but did not obtain a description of the male. A sheriff’s deputy contacted the woman. Law enforcement did not find the BMW or its male driver.
8:15 a.m. - Blue Mountain Tire Pros, 85683 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary.
11:48 a.m. - A 911 caller reported a female may have overdosed on heroin at the at the homeless camp on West Elm Avenue in Hermiston by the river at the end of the road on the left under the trees.
12:51 p.m. - Pendleton police and fire responded to a report of an unresponsive man on the rocks near the Umatilla River at Southeast Byers Avenue and Second Street. Medics found the man was just sleeping it off.
2:37 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary at a property on Kik Road, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took the report.
3:45 p.m. - Powerhouse Diesel Performance, 401 N.E. Highway 11, Pendleton, reported someone stole a check from the business’s mailbox and cashed it at the Hermiston Walmart.
3:50 p.m. - Umatilla police received a report that someone set up a tent under the overpass at Interstate 82 and Highway 730.
9:06 p.m. - A caller asked Pendleton police to respond to Pendleton Square Apartments Phase II, 294 S.W. 28th Drive, for a mother screaming at her toddler.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Deanna Louise Martinez, 34, of Hermiston, and Demetri Andrew Brockie, 35, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal activity in drugs and dangerous drugs. The police also arrested Martinez for violating parole.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adam Fredrick Abell, 31, of Hermiston, on multiple counts.
Deputy Aaron Haak received a tip at 2:40 p.m. that a person with a parole and probation detention warrant was driving in Lexington. Haak was nearby and with the assistance of deputy Tanner Cooney found and followed the black Chevrolet pickup, pulling in behind it at a residence in Lexington.
The deputies identified the driver as Adam Fredrick Abell and arrested him on the warrant. The ensuing investigation resulted in new charges: felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of other weapons, two counts of carrying of concealed weapons and felony methamphetamine possession. The sheriff's office booked Abell into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 9:28 p.m. received a report about the theft of a purple 1998 Dodge flatbed pickup from Heppner Auto Repair, Heppner. Deputies caught and arrested Tristan Reilly Moses, 20, for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He received additional charges at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for supplying contraband and possession of a federally controlled substance.
