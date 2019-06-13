WEDNESDAY
3:59 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child sex abuse in Irrigon. A deputy responded and determined the report was unfounded.
10:58 a.m. - An employee of Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, asked Hermiston police to check on the welfare of a patient. She said the patient’s door had a sign displaying, "Do not disturb unless you've called beforehand.” But she she called, none of the numbers worked.
11:47 a.m. - Pilot Rock police for about half-an-hour dealt with code violations on Southwest Birch and Cherry streets.
12:50 p.m. - A driver reported he was heading east on Interstate 84 near Boardman when his vehicle blew a tire and that may have caused other vehicles to crash. He also reported another vehicle rear-ended his vehicle. Local police and ambulance services responded. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took the report and warned one man for following too close.
1:17 p.m. - A caller at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, asked to speak to police about harassment.
2:49 p.m. - A caller in Heppner told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he received a concerning letter from a man who harassed and stalked him in Wheeler County. He asked for a deputy to meet with him.
3:39 p.m. - Umatilla police received a complaint about someone “messing with things” behind buildings on the 900 block of Sixth Street.
4:36 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for an assault at the city’s aquatic center, 1901 N.W. Carden Ave.,
5:51 p.m. - Stanfield police took a report for the theft of a car on East Coe Avenue.
6:10 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a disturbance at the Village Apartments, 438 S.W. Fifth St.
7:38 p.m. - A caller on North Morrison Street, Adams, reported someone was setting off fireworks.
9:34 p.m. - A 911 caller on Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton, reported an assault. Police took a report.
10:18 p.m. - A Heppner resident on West Sperry Street reported someone dumped her children’s sidewalk chalk out of a bucket and into a trash container, then put the bucket on the porch. She said she found this odd.
