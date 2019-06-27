WEDNESDAY
4:55 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary at the Sugar Shack Espresso Bar, 353 E. Main St., Athena
6:33 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Wagon Wheel Loop complained about the neighbor’s dog barking all night.
9:09 a.m. — A caller reported a break-in at his shop and theft of tools near Stateline and White Reservoir roads, Milton-Freewater.
9:35 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a fight at Southwest Third and West Locust Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — A Umatilla resident on Driftwood Court reported his ex-roommate sold his furniture, and the company he rented it from told him he will face a felony charge if he doesn’t pay for or return the furniture.
11:45 a.m. — A caller in Hermiston complained about a male blaring music from a red Ford F150 pickup at East Hurlburt Avenue and Southeast Fifth Street. The driver stopped to talk to another male, the caller said, and the pair were “up to no good,” but the caller did not give specifics.
2:20 p.m. — A caller reported lightning struck a power pole on the 47000 block of Kirkpatrick Road, Pendleton. The pole was on fire, the caller said, but the flames died out.
2:54 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported scammers took control of her computer and they would unlock it if she paid a ransom.
5:19 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for an assault at Southwest Fourth Street and West Moore Avenue.
5:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 1200 block of Southwest 11th Street.
7:43 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a tree branch knocking down a wire across West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St., for a man trying to start fights with people.
8:46 p.m. — Two poplar trees caught fire on Upper Rhea Creek and Spring Hollow roads, Heppner.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested John Johnston Douglas, 49, for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
•Pendleton police arrested Robert Philip Berry, 40, of Pendleton, for felony fourth-degree assault and menacing.
