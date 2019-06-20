WEDNESDAY
2:05 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
11:35 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to a Hermiston officer because she faced eviction from her apartment in the next day unless she paid $241, which she didn’t have. She said someone told her to talk to the police about it.
1:09 p.m. — A resident on Tucker Avenue, Umatilla, reported harassment via phone and social media.
2:57 p.m. — A caller reported someone broke into her motor home about three hours earlier behind the Economy Inn, 835 N. First St., Hermiston.
3:37 p.m. — A landlord told Hermiston police one of her tenants on Northwest Spruce Street has been stealing water from another of her residences.
4:46 p.m. — Stanfield police received an emergency report about a domestic disturbance on South Earl Street, Stanfield.
7:35 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of an a woman who was high on drugs and fell on the 1200 block of Sixth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abraham Arriaga Vargas, 37, for domestic violence assault and strangulation, both felonies, misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and contempt of court.
•Boardman police arrested Nicolas Landeros Garza, 20, of Irrigon, for violating post-prison supervision, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
