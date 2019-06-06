WEDNESDAY
8:23 a.m. - Oregon State Police responded to reports of a person walking in and out of traffic on Interstate 84 between milepost 212 and 210. At least one vehicle came close to striking the woman. A trooper found the suspect at Southeast Third Street and Goodwin Avenue, Pendleton, and arrested her on the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
10:10 a.m. - A caller asked Hermiston police to check on graffiti on a retaining wall at Southeast Fourth Street and East Highland Avenue.
10:21 a.m. - A 911 caller complained about stalking at the Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., Stanfield.
10:25 a.m. - Another caller at the Stanfield recreational vehicle park at 355 S. Main St. told police a woman harasses him when she passes his house. The caller said she yells at him and won’t leave him alone.
12:41 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to Hodge Park on the 100 block of East Highland Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:51 p.m. - A Hermiston woman asked for an officer to call her. She would not reveal why she called or her location, but insisted an officer call her.
1:02 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance between a male and female at a trailer home on Southwest 37th Street.
3:12 p.m. - A man asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer about a person harassing him and his family.
10:24 p.m. - Two or three people fighting on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, which prompted a 911 call to police.
23:54 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to Inside-Out Painting on Sixth Street after someone kicked in a door there.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Matthew Alvin Dale Johnson, 28, of Hermiston, for domestic violence charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
•Pendleton police arrested Colby James Hedman, 23, of Lexington, for second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass, interfering with a peace officer, third-degree escape, second-degree theft, and three warrants for failure to appear. All charges are misdemeanors.
