WEDNESDAY
4:52 a.m. — A 65-year-old man crashed his passenger car on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 198. Oregon State Police responded and found the driver was not injured. He reported the car spun out on the slick road, headed over the 10-foot embankment and landed on the left side facing west.
7:51 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a man in a green jacket talking to himself and kicking snow between the McDonald’s and Walmart on the 1300 block of North First Street.
8:27 a.m. — A woman told Hermiston police she has a no contact order from her child’s father and wanted to know how she can see her child.
11:25 a.m. — Umatilla police assisted a UPS vehicle that was disabled at Sixth Street and Eisele Drive.
11:41 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report of a little blue car that slid into a ditch near Umatilla River Road and Eighth Street.
12:22 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a vehicle that crashed and rolled onto its hood at Umatilla River and Bensel roads, Umatilla.
12:49 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 400 block of East Highland Avenue.
1:07 p.m. — Two vehicles crashed and blocked the road at West Orchard Avenue and South Highway 395.
4:22 p.m. — Oregon State Police respond to a crash on Highway 207 near milepost 4. The 20-year-old driver became distracted in her Pontiac Grand Am, struck a snow bank, lost control of the car, smashed through a fence and into a parked car in a private driveway. No one was injured, but the Pontiac needed a tow truck.
5:12 p.m. — Umatilla police received a report of a vehicle that slid off the road and crashed at Powerline and Radar roads.
5:46 p.m. — Two people suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Hermiston.
Oregon State Police reported one car was heading north on Highway 395 near Baggett Lane and tried to pass another on the right. The driver of the first car lost control, slid into the southbound lanes and struck a vehicle there, bounced off and hit another car. A fourth car heading south collided with the first and third cars. An ambulance took the driver and passenger of the third car to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, for treatment of minor injuries.
State police also reported the road was “extremely icy” and vehicles could not stop to avoid crashes.
6:57 p.m. — A 31-year-old Tennessee man with a 30-year-old mother and her children from Connecticut crashed into a snow bank on Interstate 84 near milepost 224. They were in a Toyota 4Runner pulling a Ford Focus when they hit a patch of ice, the Ford swung out and forced the Toyota off the road, crashing onto the driver’s side. Umatilla Tribal Fire Department medics transported the mother and two boys, ages 4 and 5, and an Oregon State Police trooper gave the driver and two dogs a ride to a Pendleton hotel.
7:15 p.m. — A green pickup slide off the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla police arrested Joshua Thomas Bergie Moore, 36, of Stanfield, for giving false information to law enforcement, felony methamphetamine possession, violating probation and on warrants.
•Pendleton police arrested Karac Drocken Anderson, 28, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
