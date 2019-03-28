WEDNESDAY
2:16 a.m. — A 911 caller at Trail Apartments, 295 N.E. Boardman Ave., Boardman, reported a resident was yelling she needed police.
8:18 a.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about someone causing damage to the U.S. Postal Service, 1900 Sixth St.
8:47 a.m. — A caller asked Hermiston police to check on the 20-mph school zone at Southwest 11th Street and West Joseph Avenue. She said it does not work for late starts on Wednesday and she saw vehicles almost hit two children as they tried to cross the street.
10:51 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Super 8 Motel, 601 S.E. Nye Ave.
11:14 a.m. — A male came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., Hermiston, to show he received a fake $10 bill at a fast food establishment.
1:38 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ukiah for a domestic disturbance on West Hill Street.
3:09 p.m. — A male at the Umatilla Police Department, 300 Sixth St., Umatilla, asked to speak with an officer about someone leaving him harassing messages.
3:45 p.m. — An Echo resident on West Buckley Street reported someone used her information to order a cellular phone.
5:10 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to Smitty’s Ace Outpost, 1825 N. First St., Hermiston, when the state’s background check system flagged a woman who tried to buy a gun. Police and court records show she began serving two years of probation in late January for fourth-degree assault, and probation bars her from having weapons. State police referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
6:25 p.m. — A 911 caller reported criminal mischief at the Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, Pendleton.
7:27 p.m. — A livestock owner reported a 3-day-old black steer went missing on Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
8:10 p.m. — Three males in darker clothing drew a call about suspicious behavior from walking on Northwest Water Street, Heppner, and knocking on doors.
9:32 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault from staff at St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Donavon Anne Cree, 34, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kenneth Browen Gunning, 23, for first-degree forgery and first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 p.m. responded to a white van that ran off the road and into a fence on Depot Lane, Irrigon. Deputies arrested CJ Wain Kestler, 37, of Irrigon, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
