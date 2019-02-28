WEDNESDAY
6:07 a.m. — A Hermiston woman driving east on Interstate 84 near milepost 203 about four miles west of Pendleton called for medical help because she was suffering from a migraine. However, her vehicle was in the way of state snow plows. Medics responded, as did a tow truck to remove her vehicle.
7:54 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a two-vehicle crash blocking one lane at Alpine Drive and East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston. Oregon State Police responded and found a minivan failed to stop on Alpine Drive and entered Punkin Center in front of a pickup, possibly due to the snow-covered road. The crashed disabled both vehicles. The pickup’s driver refused medical help but his juvenile passenger complained of pain. State police cited the minivan’s driver for failure to obey a traffic control device. Crashes continued to be one of the more common calls for emergency help while roads remained icy in this late winter storm.
8:25 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Irrigon home on a report of a person threatening to harm others and themself.
8:34 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded Bi-Mart, 901 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, for a man who tried to buy a gun there when the state’s background check showed he has a conviction for domestic violence and can’t possess guns. State police referred the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for considering the charge of providing false information in connection with the transfer of a firearm.
9:02 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for domestic violence after a caller reported a husband hit his wife in the mouth.
9:40 a.m.- Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 900 block of East Diagonal Boulevard, and at 12:29 p.m. responded to another on the 900 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
11:19 a.m. — A garbage truck ended up in the ditch at South Townsend Road and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston, causing a traffic hazard.
1:53 p.m. — A repairman reported vandals are in and out of a vacant house on East High Street, Weston, and have caused major damage to the place.
2:09 p.m. — A Umatilla officer responded to Raymond Street for a postal worker’s parking complaints.
2:38 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater caller reported the theft of two trash cans from the 1300 block of Main Street.
2:40 p.m. — Pendleton police took a theft report at McKay Creek Estates, 1601 Southgate Place.
4:19 p.m. — An intoxicated male screaming in the playground at Hermiston’s Butte Park on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street prompted a call to police for causing a disturbance.
4:28 p.m. — A Pendleton officer assisted at Southwest Marshall Avenue and Tutuilla Creek Road for a vehicle that blocked the sidewalk. The city posted a sign earlier in the week on Marshall letting drivers know the steep road was closed due to the winter storm.
8:07 p.m. — Two vehicles collided at Feedville Road and Highway 395, Hermiston. One driver reported pain and took an ambulance ride to the hospital. That driver received a citation for driving while suspended, and the driver of the other vehicle got one for failure to obey a traffic control device.
9:36 p.m. — Stanfield police received a complaint about semitrailer drivers at the Pilot Truck Stop, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield. About 20 minutes later, a caller reported a crash on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near the truck stop. And a few minutes before midnight, Stanfield police assisted Oregon State Police with a semi that spun out on the Highway 395 overpass.
10:25 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the off ramp at Highway 730, Boardman, for a semitrailer going the wrong way.
THURSDAY
3:34 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle theft at Stateline Polaris, 84853 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
