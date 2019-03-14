WEDNESDAY
7:58 a.m. - A caller reported cows were on Frontage Lane about 1.5 miles from Paterson Ferry Road, Hermiston. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy tried to find the cows, but the area is open range.
11:30 a.m. - Hermiston police on East Catherine Avenue issued a warning for two dogs that were running around.
2:25 p.m. - A Fedex truck crashed on Rhea Creek Road, Ione. The airbags in the vehicle deployed, but the driver reported he was OK, although the truck partially blocked the road.
2:49 p.m. - A resident on Elizabeth Drive, Stanfield, told police someone tampered with her back gate and it looked like someone pulled up to her garage because of the tracks in the snow.
5:03 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of flooding on Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:41 p.m. - A male reported he was at Highway 730 and West Fourth Street, Irrigon, when another male tried to pull him from his vehicle and hit his vehicle with a bat. The caller said he want to pursue charges because of the damage. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
8:46 p.m. - An Irrigon resident on Southeast Ninth Street called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to ask if anyone was missing a possum because one was in her backyard. A deputy responded, but the possum was gone by then.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Police in Bakersfield, California, arrested Daniel Lucatero on a Morrow County warrant for 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree rape. Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said the secret indictment remains under a court seal until Lucatero returns to face the local charges. Nelson also confirmed Lucatero is in the Kern County Jail in Bakersfield on $1 million bail.
•Hermiston police arrested Sydney Nicole Riddle, 25, of Hermiston, for first- and second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and second-degree theft.
Thursday
•Umatila Tribal Police arrested Thomas Hinojosa, 38, for felony methamphetamine possession.
